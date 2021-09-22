Linda Jean Leonard

Published 6:31 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

Leonard

Sept. 4, 1958 – Sept. 19, 2021

Funeral Services for Linda Jean Leonard, 63, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 19, 2021, will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ambassadors Outreach Church in Ferriday, LA with Bishop Robert L. Cade, officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ambassadors Outreach Church.

Burial will follow at St. James Baptist Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com

 

More News

Mary Bird Perkins invests $10 million to revolutionize cancer treatment across centers in Baton Rouge, across South

Audrey Isaac Palmer

Rodney Lyvon Hayes Jr.

Virgil Dale Fleming

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Who is best in the SEC this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...