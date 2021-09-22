Feb. 10, 1994 – Sept. 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Rodney Lyvon Hayes Jr., 27, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Sept. 17, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, Forest Aid Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Rodney was born on Feb. 10, 1994, in Natchez, MS, to Rodney Sr. and Samantha Hayes.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Bobbie Pernell and paternal grandfather, Walter Hayes, Jr.

Rodney leaves to cherish his memories his parents; paternal grandmother, Mildred Hayes; two sisters, Shanequa Hayes and Saniya Oliver both of Natchez, MS; two brothers, Jaylon Hayes and Avery Noble both of Natchez, MS; two nephews, Trennis Gordon, III and JaMari Hayes both of Natchez, MS; one adopted nephew, Zaiden Hutchins of Alexandria, LA; one niece, Trennity Gooden of Natchez; five aunts, two uncles, and a host of cousins, family, and friends.

