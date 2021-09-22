We support the Natchez entertainment industry

While it’s easy to complain when retailers skip Halloween and Thanksgiving and put out their Christmas decorations too early, we think in this instance Natchez can make an exception.

Yes, it’s unusual to see the lights, wreaths, garland and bows adorning the city’s light poles, fences and doors in September, but we’re OK with it.

One reason is because after many of us spent the holidays away from family last year due to COVID-19, we could all use something to smile about.

A bigger reason is because the decorations are yet another sign of the entertainment industry, and Natchez, making a comeback after COVID.

We all watched with solemn expressions as much-anticipated movies and television shows were put on hold or canceled because of COVID. Musicians could not perform shows or release new albums. Show biz could not catch a break.

Then, a Christmas miracle happened. Natchez was picked to be the stage for a Hallmark Christmas film, “Every Time a Bell Rings.” If that wasn’t good enough, the film’s producer Daniel Lewis announced he would be filming another New Orleans-based Christmas movie here in December.

That means more exposure of this beautiful city, literally shining in lights, for all to see.

And more, parts of yet another film “Rumble Through the Dark,” are also being filmed here.

The film is an adaptation of Oxford author Michael Farris Smith’s fourth novel, “The Fighter,” directed by brothers Parker and Graham Phillips, who head Phillips Pictures based in New York City and Los Angeles.

Where do all actors in the entertainment industry get their start? One place is the Natchez Little Theatre, which is doing a show called, “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will,” this weekend.

Theater has also taken a hit from COVID. Shows got canceled and Natchez Little Theatre is wasting no time to get things back to normal as safely as possible.

For a $15 ticket, you can support local art through the Natchez Little Theatre and have a good time at a great show while you’re at it.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be reserved by calling (601) 442 2233, or emailing natchezlittletheatre@gmail.com.