Eric Wolfe

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Eric “Shau” Wolfe, 51, of Hope Mills, NC, formerly from Fayette, who died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with the Bishop J. L. Hammett, Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.