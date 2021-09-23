Laiken Davis throws seven scoreless innings, Rebels make playoffs

Published 5:38 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

Rebels senior Laiken Davis threw seven shutout innings and struck out 11 batters as the Rebels beat St. Aloysius 1-0. AC advances to the playoffs with the win. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

VICKSBURG — It took nearly seven complete innings for someone to score in the softball game between Adams County Christian School and St. Aloysius. A ground ball by Addison Massey scored Brooke Collier with two outs to send the Rebels into the playoffs as they beat the Flashes 1-0.

Senior Laiken Davis pitched seven shutout innings and struck out 11 batters to give her team the opportunity. Despite a one-day delay between the first pitch and final run, ACCS won its fourth game of the year when it mattered most.

