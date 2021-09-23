Oct. 16, 1928 – Sept. 22, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Oscar Kyler McNeely, 92, of Monterey, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Clyde Ray Webber and CD Beard officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery in Natchez, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mr. McNeely was born on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 1928 in the Polland Community in Rapides Parish, LA and passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Alexandria, LA. He was the son of Sam McNeely and Bertha Pease McNeely. He served in the United States Army in France. Mr. McNeely worked many years as a public auto mechanic and then retired from Ashland Oil Pipeline Co. as a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eloise Burley Routon McNeely; step-son, Ray Routon; three brothers, Fount, Sammie, and Hardy; five sisters, Betty Wiley, Bertha Baker, Clara Laney, Marie Crooks, and Helen McNeely.

Mr. McNeely leaves behind his nephew, Donald McNeely and his wife Gail and a host of other nieces, nephews; a sister-in-law, Emma King; and special friend, Elsie Manion.

Pallbearers are Bill Coster, Dylan Richey, Billy Wayne Cannon, Mark Moore, Seth Moore, and Kenneth McNeely.

Honorary pallbearers will be Sammy McNeely and Shelton Nugent.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.