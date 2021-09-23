Trojans working out kinks ahead of game against Rayville

FERRIDAY, La. — After a bye week, Ferriday (0-2) is looking for its first win against Rayville (2-1) when the Trojans take the field this Friday.

COVID quarantines canceled practice for four weeks this summer, and it has shown on the football field.

Head coach Stanley Smith used the bye week to work on techniques. He said it helped not to have the pressure of playing an opponent.

“I think we came together. We worked out some kinks,” Smith said. “We hadn’t had a whole lot of time to work together. I think now we have some continuity on our offense and defensive lines. It feels good to be out here working consistently.”

Ferriday can practice every day of the week and for three hours. Last week, they spent five days on the field in practice. He said they picked up right where they left off Monday.

Repetition is crucial to developing as a team, Smith said. As a young team, they need a lot of live reps and time to gel together. Last week, they were able to focus on improving and they hope to continue the trend heading into Friday night.

Rayville

The Trojans will travel an hour up the road to play Rayville in their first district game of the season. Offensively, the Hornets are scoring 27.3 points a game and giving up 18 points a game. They pose other challenges besides having a two-score advantage on average.

“They are going to be physical and will run the ball well,” Smith said. “At wide receiver, they are athletic and tall on the outside. On defense, they are athletic too. We have to bring our best effort to the game Friday.”

At Ferriday High School, the biggest game on the schedule is the next game, he said. The Trojans will have to take care of business and play a good brand of football to win on Friday night.

“We have to execute in everything we do,” Smith said. “From the snap to the handoff, to blocking and passing. We have to do it right and consistently.”

Rayville hosts Ferriday this Friday. The kickoff is 7 p.m.