Cougars stay undefeated, down Centreville Academy

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers led Central Hinds Academy 14-7 at halftime of their homecoming game Friday night. The second half, however, belonged to the Cougars as they stayed undefeated with a 35-20 victory.

Centreville’s defense held the same Central Hinds team that put up 43 points on two-time defending MAIS Class 4A state champion Riverfield Academy a week earlier in check for most of the first half.

After a scoreless first quarter, Peyton Jones connected with Konner Poche on a 59-yard touchdown pass and the two-point conversion was good, giving the Tigers an 8-0 lead.

Central Hinds responded with a 34-yard touchdown run and the extra point was good, cutting Centreville’s lead to 8-7. But the Tigers answered when Jones threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Kinabrew late in the first half for a 14-7 lead.

However, the Cougars (6-0) scored two touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the third quarter, the first on a three-yard run and the second a 56-yard TD pass by Brady Clark, to grab a 21-14 lead.

Central Hinds would add a 15-yard touchdown run and a one-yard TD run in the early stages of the fourth quarter to go up 35-14 before the Tigers scored a late touchdown on a 17-yard pass from Jones to Poche.

Jones completed seven of 17 passes for 137 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Ben McGregor was held to 75 yards rushing on 13 carries. Poche had three receptions for 90 yards while Kinabrew had two catches for 32 yards.

Hunter Wilson led the Tigers’ defense with four tackles, four assists, one sack, and one tackle for a loss. McGregor also had one sack and one tackle for a loss.

Centreville Academy (5-2) plays at Columbia Academy Friday at 7 p.m.