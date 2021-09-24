Crime reports: September 24, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Sharron James Thomas, 38, 2710 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Javontae Dearrius Barnes, 29, 832 Martin Luther King Street, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. No bond set.

Derrick Lamont Coleman, 42, 1733 Church Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.

Arrests — Sunday

Rodrick Kendale Hart, 33, 17 Magnolia Acres Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $231.25.

Arrests — Saturday

Timeka Syretta Burston, 40, 42 North Circle Drive, Natchez, on charges of failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signal and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 46, 1 Lincoln Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault, controlled substance: Schedule II; less than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units, motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, motor vehicle: reckless driving, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any of the charges.

Joseph Wade Yarber, 31, 7114 Claremont Drive, Marrero, La., on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday, Sept. 14

Carl Anthony Lewis, 37, 54 Lincoln Heights Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Tuesday

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Accident on North Pearl Street.

Breaking and entering on Winchester Road.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on Canal Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Itasca Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Fraud/false pretense on Somerset Drive.

Harassment on College Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Florida Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Madison Street.

Accident on Jefferson Street.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Theft on Dunleith Street.

Traffic stop at Merit Health.

Accident on Main Street.

Shots fired on Lafayette Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Gregory Sylvester J. Tillman, 23, 227 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Charles Edward Williams, 19, 198 Ferguson Street, Woodville, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Cemetery Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Lotus Drive.

Harassment on Aldrich Street.

Burglary on Montgomery Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Traffic stop at Sango Dodge.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop at Natchez Mall.

Reports — Monday

Trespassing on Canvas Back Court.

Unwanted subject on Farr Road.

Accident on State Street.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Dog problem on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Armond Lewis, 305 S 7th Street, Ferriday, on charges of theft of goods, resisting an officer, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and failure to obey lawful order.

Arrests — Wednesday

Troy Washington, 110 8th Street, Ferriday, on charges of remaining on premises after being forbidden.

Nicholas Benkston, 43, 345 Shady Acres, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Jaleel White, 29, 719 Mercy Alley, Ferriday, court sentenced to two years documented probation, pay fine in three months of $1,000.

Latosha Ward, 41, 406 Maple Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to 15 days jail or pay $760, $260 today and $500 at hearing for simple criminal damage to property.

Matthew Stewart, 37, 226 Gilleburg Road, Liberty, court sentenced to six months jail or pay $760 for illegal carrying of weapons.

Lakendrick Smith, 41, 124 MLK Avenue, Vidalia, court sentenced to $760 fine and $1,334 restitution for simple battery.

Kerstin Calhoun, 22, 163 Flaherty Road, Monterey, court sentenced to 26 day with credit for time served and $260 court costs for simple criminal damage to property.

Arrests — Tuesday

Ronald Smith, 60, 101 Traceway Road, Natchez, on P&P warrant.

Kristi Parker, 44, 202 Trace Lane, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possesion of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rellie L. Guillory, 32, 939 Eagle Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse and introduction of contraband.

Christopher P. Panton, 31, 311 B.B. Beard Road, Monterey, on bench warrant for failure to pay.

Charles B. Roberts, 35 142 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant for failure to appear and a parole violation.

Kenny R. Brandenburg, 44, 238 Hammett Addition Road, Vidalia, flight from officer, speeding, stop sign violation, possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, failure to yield, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and a parole violation.

Frederick L. Butler, 50, 200 Smith Lane, Ferriday, on charges of home improvement fraud.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Varner Road

Reports — Wednesday

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 65

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Spruce Street

Miscellaneous call on US84

Welfare check on Ron Road

Miscellaneous call on Ron Road

Miscellaneous call on Martin Luther King Boulevard

Disturbance on Delaware Avenue

Medical call on Spanish Court Drive

Harassing call on Louisiana 65

Theft on Willow Drive

Theft on Country Meadows Road

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Airport Road

Missing person on Westlake Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on Loomis Lane

Disturbance on US84

Theft on Airport Road

Disturbance on Eagle Road

Medical call on Danny Drive

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle

Auto Accident on Louisiana 569

Disturbance on Crescent Drive

Unwanted person on Orange Street

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on Oak Street

Fire on Myles Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle