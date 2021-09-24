Rebels flagged 17 times in loss to Parklane

MCCOMB — Parklane put together a solid defensive performance to defeat Adams County Christian School 21-20 Friday night. A couple of missed two-point conversions were the difference in the game for the Rebels who outgained Parklane 306 to 199 yards.

Head coach David King said he did not have his kids prepared to play and he congratulated Parklane on the victory. He said he went for two on a few occasions for a few reasons, one being field conditions made field goals tricky.

“The field was wet and the footing was not great,” King said “When they got up at eight we decided to go for two. The situation called for us to go for two.”

With 4:431 left in the first quarter, Parklane’s Connor Putfark took a 8-0 lead on a three yard rush. Henry Brewer threw a pass to Tucker Chapman to get the two point conversion.

ACCS gave up a 20-yard pass to set up the touchdown run.

AC got on the board as Jamar Kaho made a leaping catch on a 9-yard pass by Coleman Carter to Kaho Jr. to put the Rebels up 8-6 with 11:28 to go in the second quarter. The two-point conversion was a play action pass as Carter rolled to his right he fired to the back of the endzone. His pass hit the facemask of Kaho who failed to make the catch for the two-point conversion.

Parklane struck back quickly with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Brewer to Brett Flemming to take a 15-6 lead with 11:10 left in the second quarter.

ACCS responded with a drive as the Rebels moved down the field. J.J. Claiborne scored on a three yard touchdown run. Carter made a three yard pass to Terrel Tenner to get the two point conversion. He used his legs to extend the play. AC trailed 15-14 with 2:34.

AC took a 20-15 lead with 5:30 to go in the third quarter on a one-yard rush by Claiborne. Carter’s pass on the two point conversion attempt hit Conor Aplin square in the hands but he dropped it.

Putfark scored again on a 2-yard touchdown rush to give the Pioneers a 21-20 lead with 11:55 left in the fourth quarter.

AC had a chance late in the game to win the game on a final minute drive but they were flagged with two personal foul penalties and a chop block. Carter’s desperation heave was picked off with zero seconds left on the clock. AC had 17 penalties for 170 yards in the game.”

“I can not say what I want to because I would be fined. I don’t want to be unprofessional,” King said. “We just have to flush this loss and move on.”