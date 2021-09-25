Injuries hamper Ferriday as they fall to Rayville

RAYVILLE — After being down 21-0 in the first quarter, Rayville came back to beat Ferriday 52-50 in its district opener. The Trojans fell to 0-3 to start the season after the close loss on the road.

Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith said they had a couple of injuries and cramps that caught up with his team late in the game. They also made a few errors fumbling late in the game.

“They ran the dive and played smash mouth football and we could not match it,” Smith said. “It was old school smash mouth football and we could not bring our hard hats today.”

The third quarter was tough, the Trojans could not move the football. An injury on the O-Line forced them to adjust. They lost a center and had to play a guy who had never played high school before. He played better by the end of the game.

Ferriday’s defense could not stop the run. This week in practice they have to trust the process and fix some kinks in their team. Smith said they have to get better on defense this week.

“We have to get back to the drawing board for a big game against Mangham,” Smith said. “We have to tweak some personnel and get some guys in the right spot. We have to find the right spot for our guys. I was impressed with our offense because we scored 50 points. That third quarter hurt us. Defense was our sore thumb tonight.”