March 21, 1946 – Sept. 25, 2021

Funeral services for Jesse Frank Davis Jr., 75 of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro Danny Reed and Bro. Larry Whittington officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jesse Frank Davis, Jr. was born on Thursday, March 21, 1946 in Jonesville, LA. and passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Vidalia, LA. He was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Kingston. Jesse was owner and operator of Davis Wrecker Service and Miss Lou Porta Johns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Frank Davis Sr. and Bertha Graves Davis; two brothers, Alvin Davis and Morris Davis; and a sister, Dolly Breland.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosalie Whittington Davis of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Mandy Cowan and her husband Michael of Frogmore, LA; son, Brandon Davis and his wife Dottie of Vidalia, LA; a great nephew who was raised as his son, Bud Wood of Natchez, MS; brother, Lucion Davis of Monterey, LA; sister, Dora King and her husband Ward of Vidalia, LA; three grandsons, Jon Michael Cowan, Cody Davis and Braxton Davis; four granddaughters, Rebekah Smedley, Kayla Smedley, Lyla-Kay Davis and Rosealyn Wood; and great-granddaughter, Emmerlynn Davis. He is also survived by his special friend, Lester.

Pallbearers will be Jerry McJimsey, Jeremy Taylor, Lil Fred Taylor, Bobby Maples, Mitchel Luke and Mason Luke.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ted McCarstle, Roy Temple, Butch Hammett and Calvary Baptist Church of Kingston Sunday School Class .

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.