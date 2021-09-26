Leroy Foster Jr.

Nov. 2, 1936 – Sept. 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Leroy “Snoop” Foster Jr., 84, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on September 19, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Traci Cusic officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, and on Wednesday, September 29, from noon until service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Leroy was born on November 2, 1936, in Adams County, MS, to Leroy Sr. and Maggie Squall Foster.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lillie Mae Ligon Foster; two sisters, Emma Kennedy and Jenny Brown; and one brother, Jerry Foster.

Leroy leaves to cherish his loving memories one son, Forea “Buster” (Audrey) Ford of Clinton, MS; three grandchildren: Ricky, Damon, and Briana; two great grandchildren, Nazari and Zions all of Clinton, MS; four brothers: Willie (Esther) Foster, Roosevelt (Susie) Foster Haywood, CA, and John Foster all of Natchez and Arthur Foster of Haywood, CA; two sisters, Dorothy Morgan of Natchez and Mary F. William of Harrisburg, PA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

