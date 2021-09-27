Jan. 26, 1941 – Sept. 26, 2021

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Cheryl Jones Sanford, 80 of Ferriday, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at noon with Bro Jerry Sharp Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at New Pine Hill Cemetery, Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Cheryl Sanford was born on Sunday, Jan. 26, 1941, in Natchez, MS. and passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Ferriday. She was a resident of Ferriday and a member of Sunnyside Church. Cheryl worked for Lumbrothers Stockyard and Ferriday High School. She loved hunting Deer and Squirrels and spending time in the outdoors with her family,

She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Jones; mother, Gladys Morace Jones; husband, Pat Pounds and husband, Wayne Sanford.

Ms. Sanford is survived by her son, Donnie Dodge and his wife Pam of Monterey, LA; daughters, Gloria Kelly of Wisconsin, Cheryl Higdon and husband, Cody of Ferriday, LA, Liz Ashworth and husband, Peter of Pollock, LA and Janie Pounds of Monterey, LA; sisters, Peggy King and husband, James and Janice Lee and husband, Billy all of Ferriday; brothers, Mike Jones and wife, Diane of Ferriday, LA, Eddie Jones and wife, Pattie of Ferriday, LA; eleven grandchildren, Danielle Kelly, Brittany Kelly, Jason Morgan, Eric Morgan, Shauna Higdon, Heath Higdon, Kelsea Blanchard, Kyle Ensminger, Hollie Lofton, Taylor Rushing and Chuck Rushing. She is also survived by twenty-two great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Ensminger, Heath Higdon, Quint Blanchard, Adam Temple, Peter Ashworth and Tanner Whittington.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

