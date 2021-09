March 12, 1937 – Sept. 24, 2021

Funeral services for JoAnn Morace, 84 of Jonesville, LA, were held at Youngs Funeral Home in Jonesville on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Glaspell officiating. Interment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, Wildsville, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home – Jonesville.