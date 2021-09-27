Register to vote in November election by Oct. 4

JACKSON — Voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2 general and special election is Monday, Oct. 4.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson said deadline for Mississippians to register in person is Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.

All voter registration applications by mail must be postmarked no later than Monday, Oct. 4.

Watson said guidelines to register to vote in Mississippi include:

–A resident of Mississippi and the county, city or town for 30 days prior to the election.

–At least 18 years old at the date of the election.

–Not declared mentally incompetent by a court; and,

–Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime. Disenfranchising crimes include voter fraud, murder, rape, bribery, theft, carjacking, arson, obtaining money or good under false pretense, perjury, forgery, embezzlement, bigamy, armed robbery, extortion, larceny, felony bad check, felony shoplifting, receiving stolen goods, robbery, timber larceny, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, statutory rape and larceny under lease or rental agreement.

Mississippians can register to vote at any of the following locations:

–Circuit Clerk’s Office

–Municipal Clerk’s Office

–Department of Public Safety

–Any state or federal agency offering governmental services.

Mail-in voter registration applications are available at the Circuit Clerk offices and on the state’s Y’all Vote website, yallvote.me.

The application may also be used to update your voter registration information if you have moved or changed your name since the last time you voted.

To verify your voter registration information, visit the “Are You Registered To Vote?” section of the Y’all Vote website (yallvote.ms). If the information listed on that website is incorrect, please be sure to contact the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office to get the information corrected as soon as possible.

“Remember, there is never a deadline to register to vote, but in order to cast a ballot in the 2021 November general and special elections, you must be registered by Monday, Oct. 4,” Watson said.