Memorial services for Wanda Lisa Miester Hutchins will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the old softball complex, Vidalia, LA, with Bro. John Collard officiating.

Wanda Hutchins, 58, passed away Sept. 17, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center, Ferriday, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maggie and Edwin Miester, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Hutchins; 3 daughters, Tammy Barnes, Danielle Hutchins and Holly Hutchins; 3 grandchildren, Mia, Deakin and Gauge Hutchins; sister, Tammy Illagan; 2 brothers, Eddie and Dan Miester as well as many nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.

