Bertha Lee Ford Bernard

July 23, 1949– Sept. 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Bertha Lee “Bert” Ford Bernard, 72, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 23, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Smithland Baptist Church, in Natchez, MS, with Rev. Ernest Ford Jr., officiating

Walk through visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will follow at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

She was born July 23, 1949 in Natchez, the daughter of Rev. Charlie Ford Sr. and Theresa Clemons Ford. She was a Baptist and a homemaker.

Mrs. Bernard is survived by her husband, Percy Bernard; four daughters, Brenda Smith, Janice (Rev. Walter) Sago, Sheila (Ezell) McGee, all of Natchez and Minister Sandra (Roger) Williams of Clinton, MS; nine grandchildren, Brittany, Janicia, Anthony, Kimberly, Dildra, Tiffany, Adria, Morgan and Diamonisha; five great grandchildren, Micheal , Jordan, Nakiah , Aiden and Dailyn; three sisters, Willie Mae Clemons, Janie Jones and Carolyn (Ray) Anderson of Natchez; two brothers, Rev. Ernest Ford, Sr. and Willie B. (Quartreatta) Jones of Natchez; one uncle, Ernest (Ethel) Clemons; two aunts, Odessa Stevensons of Ferriday, LA and Bertha (Prince) King of Natchez, MS; god daughters, Lachelle Clemons of Terry, MS.

