Sept. 24, 1958 – Sept. 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Penny R. Bacon, of Loubard, IL, formerly of Natchez, who died Friday, September 24, 2021 in Illinois will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Roderick Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Penny was born September 24, 1958, the daughter of Aime Bacon and Frank Bacon, Sr. She was a graduate of Austin High School and Loop College of Chicago, IL and was a retired AT&T manager. Ms Bacon was a member of God’s Congregation Worship Center where she served as part of the administrative team and other capacities. Penny held memberships with the Women of AT & T and other organizations. In her leisure, she enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking, dancing, traveling and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her son, Marcus Nash; parents; sister, Betty Mosby; brothers, James, Charles, Anthony and William Bacon.

Penny leaves to cherish her memories: son, Gregory T. Nash, Jr. (Carnita); brothers: Frank Bacon (Barbara), Michael Bacon and Larry Bacon; sisters: Lucille Anderson and Mary Rials; grandchildren: Ryan and Jaolen Nash; sister/nieces: Celia Cameron and LaSonya Johnson (Preston) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

