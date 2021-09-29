Willie James Tucker Sr.

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE — Services for Willie James Tucker, Sr., 87, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Merit Health Natchez were held Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS with the Rev. Dr. E. E. Colenberg, Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.  Burial will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

