Ferriday looking to play complete game Friday

FERRIDAY — Ferriday High School (0-3) got off to a great start last week against Rayville and led 38-20 at halftime. However, they gave up 32 points in the second half to lose 52-50 and will need to play a complete game this week against Mangham (3-1), who is ranked No.5 in the state.

The Dragons are challenging with several great athletes on both sides of the football. They are also a big team. Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith said they have one of the best running backs in the state and are physical up front. The Trojans will have to play the Trojan way Friday night to beat the Dragons.

“We have to do what we do. Alignment, assignment and execution,” Smith said. “We have to play physical. If we can do those three things we will be okay.”

Last week, Ferriday lost its starting center to injury and had to start someone with no experience in the second half. This week, they have been able to get someone prepared for the game.

Ferriday’s offense was much improved last week and doubled their combined points this season.

“They are gelling right now,” Smith said. “We have some play makers who can make a play at any given time. If our O-line can do their assignment they can take it to the house.”

One of those playmakers is senior running back Jaquarius Davis. Smith said he is a hard runner and is pretty tough. He runs the ball without fear when he is out one the field.

This summer, Smith said he could see a change in the demeanor of Davis. He was more intentional about being in the weight room. He is the one of the first players at workouts or practice and one of the last ones to leave. That is what has led to his success now.

“When I’m running I’m just trying to get in the end zone,” Davis said. “I’m not very big. You have to have heart to do it. If you have the heart to do it you can do anything.”

Defensively, the Trojans are struggling to gel together. They lost 10 out of 11 starters from last year’s team. Sharonne Finister is the only returning senior defensive starter. He is the team’s cornerback.

Ferriday plays a 4-3 defensive front which means the offense is funneled to the linebackers. This is where they have had some challenges because their linebackers are really young, Smith said.

“Linebackers have to have repetition to see it. They have to see the picture before it happens,” Smith said. “A lot about linebacker is being visual and seeing where you go. We haven’t had a lot of time to rep things. We are getting better day by day though.”

Ferriday will host Mangham at 7 p.m. Friday.