Sept. 23, 1941 – Sept. 20, 2021

Mr. Johnny Morgan was born Sept. 23, 1941 in Natchez, Ms. to Mr. Emmanuel Morgan, Sr. and Mrs. Jessie Anderson-Morgan.

He entered eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margaret Smith, Earcine Morgan, and Jessie Beatrice Rice.

“Big John” as he was affectionately called by family and friends, moved from Natchez, MS to Hartford, Connecticut while in his early twenties to pursue a job offer. His career spanned over 50 years before retiring.

Johnny accepted the call to ministry and was pastor at Revival Time Deliverance in Hartford, Connecticut.

Though he lived in Connecticut his love for family and friends remained intact as he would make frequent trips home to spend time with family. He loved his family dearly and was the most giving person you will ever meet.

Johnny also loved to bowl and was well known for his mean curve on his ball, he was pursued with many offers to join bowling leagues but always declined. He was also a big fan of the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memories: eight children, Kim, Karen, Demetria, Amelia, Willie “LaMaine” (Renisha), and Donnell, all of Hartford, Connecticut and Barbara Tyler (Alfred), Natchez, MS, Johnnie Harris (Jennifer), Columbia, MS; A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Susie Daniels and Flora Robinson of Baton Rouge, LA., Mary Carter, Natchez, MS; three brothers; Reverend Emmanuel Morgan, Jr. (Elvira) and Robert Earl Morgan of Natchez, MS, James Hill, Memphis, TN; wife, Virginia Watson-Morgan; special friends, formal spouse Mary “Bernice” Jackson (Delaine) of Columbia, SC, Willie “shaggy dogg” Williams, Maria “Lucy” Cox, David Lemon and John Poteat, all of Hartford, Connecticut.

