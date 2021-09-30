Miss-Lou schools showing team spirit for homecoming week

NATCHEZ — It is homecoming week for several schools in the Miss-Lou, including Cathedral, Vidalia High School, Adams County Christian School, and Delta Charter and schools are showing their team spirit.

Natchez High School and Ferriday High School are both scheduled to have homecoming events later on in October.

Vikings

The Vidalia High School homecoming schedule for this week is packed with a variety of fun, this-versus-that dress up themes for students to compete for the best look.

Monday was athletes versus mathletes, Tuesday was D.C. versus Marvel comics, Wednesday was country versus classic, Thursday was Disney versus Nickelodeon, and Friday is Viking spirit day with everyone sporting their white and blue.

A Viking pep rally is scheduled for Friday morning at 9 a.m. followed by a homecoming parade at 2 p.m. before the big game against General Trass Friday night at 7 p.m.

The court includes homecoming queen Abby Fielder; senior maids Hannah Jackson, Shakyra Blanton, Gentry Brown and Brianna Parker; junior maid Kaylee Ashley; sophomore maid Anasia Jefferson; and freshman maid Morgan Wyatt.

Delta Storm

Delta Charter School is cruising their way to game day with some tropical, some wacky, dress up themes this week. Monday was “Under the Sea” day at Delta Charter, where students were allowed to dress as everything from pirates and mermaids to sea creatures. Tuesday, they wore fan gear for their favorite team from high school to the big leagues as junior high schoolers celebrated a pep rally Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. before game time at 5:30.

Wednesday was wacky with mixed-matched clothing, crazy hair and whatever other dress up shenanigans that students and teachers could come up with. Thursday was like a tropical vacation with a Hawaiian dress up theme with grass skirts and lays.

On Friday, students and teachers will show their team spirit dressed in school colors before the big homecoming game against Sicily Island, which starts at 7 p.m.

The high school pep rally starts at 9 a.m. Friday with a homecoming parade right after.

The high school homecoming court to be presented at halftime includes freshman maids Emma Foster and Heaviyn Dunbar; sophomore maids Mia Johnson, Charley Prunty and Mallory Wallace; junior maids Carlee Short and Sydney Burns; senior maids Cianna Paige, Sophie Cooper, Caroline Mason and Alexis Yates; and Homecoming Queen Saige Smith.

Their junior high court, which will be presented at 6:15 Friday, includes Andi Akins and Jada Burr, sixth grade; Paisley Pahnka and Azlyn Curtis, seventh grade; and Allyson Atwood and Taylor Ferguson, eighth grade.

Greenwave

Monday was western and camouflage day for elementary school students at Cathedral. For high school and junior high school students the them was “Winning is as easy as ABC.” Each grade level in sixth through 12th grade was assigned a letter of the alphabet and could dress up as something that begins with that letter.

Tuesday was jersey day and Wednesday was pajama day for all grade levels and elementary students shined brightly for neon day Thursday while middle and junior high school students dressed up as teens from different decades beginning with the 1950s to the 2000s for their “Game of the Century” theme.

Friday, of course, is spirit day in preparation for Friday night’s homecoming game against Copiah Academy. The homecoming court will begin its traditional parade around the field in Convertibles an hour before game time at 7:30.

Cathedral’s homecoming court includes freshman maids Kinslee Young and Liza Gregg; sophomore maids SK Cauthen and Marlie Hargon; junior maids Maddie Verucchi, Bailee Anderson, Camille McDonough and Abby Rose Mire; senior maids Mia Goods and JaJa Jordan; Dukes Harper Jones and Paxton Junkin; Maids of Honor Izzy Dupré and Sarah Saxon Falkenheiner; Homecoming King Tyler Gregg; Homecoming Queen Julia Richardson; and mascots Lewie Brown, Ella Blase Gaudé and Stevie Garner.

Rebels

At Adams County Christian School, students celebrated homecoming week with 1950s getup on Monday and by dressing up like their favorite teachers on Tuesday. Wednesday was also pajama day at AC and Thursday was all leather and hula skirts with a bikers and beach goers’ theme.

Friday, students mix it up with crazy socks and Rebel spirit gear before their homecoming game against Silliman at 7 p.m.

The court includes Sophomore Maids Blair Rutland and Camren Strittman; Junior Maids Lida McCall and Mallory McIlwain; and senior Maids Maddie Campbell, Brooke Collier and Taelor Magee. One senior will be crowed Homecoming Queen at halftime during ACCS’s game against Silliman Friday night.

The school is also inviting ACCS alumni to celebrate with them at a tailgating party, which starts at 4 p.m. Friday on Chinquapin Lane. Those who plan to attend can RSVP to info@adamscountychristian.org.