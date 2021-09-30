NATCHEZ — Paul Charles Keller, 80, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 in St. Augustine, FL. He was born in Memphis, TN and spent his youth in Luka, MS before moving to Natchez, MS, a place he dearly loved. He was a graduate of Natchez High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College and his master’s degree from the University of Florida.

Early in his adult life, he worked at all sorts of jobs, from being a radio announcer to driving a taxi to being a mechanic. He taught mathematics at Ketterlinus and St. Augustine High School for most of his career.

Paul was an avid reader and letter writer and maintained correspondence with many people throughout his lifetime. He loved learning and enjoyed building things and tinkering in the garage. He invested a great deal of time in his daughters competitive swimming careers, taking them to swim meets two to three weekends out of every month and traveling to see them swim a few times in college meets when he could.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite, his parents and his sister, Martha. He is survived by his twin daughters, Katherine (Todd) Batenhorst and Chrissy (Alan) LaMastus, many Keller cousins, and several sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, October 8, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Parish, St. Augustine. Per Paul’s request, memorial donations can be made to:

Millsaps College

Attn: Jim Burke

1701 North State St.

Jackson, MS 39210

Please note that donations are in memory of Paul C. Keller.

His ashes will go back to his childhood home state of Mississippi at a later date.