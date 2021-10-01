Delta Charter bracing for Sicily Island’s speed

FERRIDAY — The Delta Charter School Storm will look to return to its winning ways Friday night when it hosts the Sicily Island High School Tigers for homecoming in an LHSAA District 2-1A showdown.

Kickoff between Sicily Island (1-3, 1-1) and Delta Charter (3-1, 2-1) is slated for 7 p.m. The Tigers are coming off their first win of the season, a 14-6 victory at home over Tensas High School. The Storm suffered its first loss of the season last Thursday night, a 42-8 setback on the road to then-winless Oak Grove High School.

“Oak Grove’s a really good team. I don’t know if it was what we didn’t do or what they did do,” Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said. “We could’ve played better. Ultimately, Oak Grove was a tough opponent playing at home. Things didn’t go our way.”

Despite the blowout loss, Wheeler said practice has gone really good this week in preparing for nearby rival Sicily Island.

“It’s been really physical and we’ve had a lot of good things happen. We’re just preparing for the game,” Wheeler said.

Even though Wheeler is concerned about the distractions that come with this week being homecoming week, he said that the players have handled it really well — especially with the opponent not only being a district opponent, but one that is now a rival.

“Homecoming week’s always full of distractions. I’ve talked with them about being focused. Kids will be kids. Just trying our best to keep them focused,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said that the offensive line, led by Chase McGraw, Aiden Ferguson and Parker Blaney, will have to have a big game for the Storm. He added that his offense will have to establish the run with Jubari Singleton and Peyton Roberts.

As for what to expect from Sicily Island, Wheeler said they Tigers run multiple things on offense and a four-man front on defense.

“They ran the ball pretty well last week. They have multiple quarterbacks. Each one gives you’re a different problem. Defensively, they bring a lot of pressure. We’re going to have to be on our game to win,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said what concerns him the most about the Tigers is their team speed, adding, “They’re fast.”

As for what it will take for Delta Charter to beat Sicily Island and get back in the district title race, he said, “Not turning the ball over. Playing physical. Tackling well.”