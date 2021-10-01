Jan. 13, 1941 – Sept. 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for William Cobb Jr., 80, of Ferriday, LA, who departed this earthly life on Sept. 20, 2021, in Jackson, MS, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Greater St. James Baptist Church in Natchez at 12 p.m. with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 7 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

William was born on Jan. 13, 1941, in Natchez, MS, to Willliam, Sr. and Mary Cobb.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

William leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Celina; five sons, William Wimbley Cobb and companion Joyce Hargrave of Fruitvale, TX, Dennis Chatman and Kevin (Gwen) Chatman both of Houston, TX, Roderick Chatman and James Chatman, Sr. and companion LaTasha Lee both of Ferriday, LA; three daughters, Shenet (Reginald) Bell of Natchez, Janice (Jimmy Jr.) Gray of Katy, TX, LaKisa Chatman and companion Troy Hayes of Houston, TX; five grandsons, William (Shondranika) Barnes, Roderick Bernard, Darryl Brown, Jr., Devin Brown, and Tylon Lee; six granddaughters, Alexis Brown, Taylor Wimbley, Chanci Wimbley, Tiara Chatman, Semaj Chatman, and Faith Bell; eight great grandchildren, Amir and Amari Ezell, Brodie Simpson, Kenyanna Barnes, Ri’Cyla Thomas, Riley Blanton, Keith and Keithan Barnes; three brothers-in-law, Thomas (Gwen) Chatman, Mose (Delores) Chatman, and Oliver Chatman; three sisters-in-law, Louise (Sam) Swarms, Sophia Hopkins, and Shirley Chatman; two special friends, Bill Mazique and Paul Burke; and a host of other family and friends.

