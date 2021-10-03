Photo Gallery: Community walks for breast cancer awareness, raises funds for cancer patients

Published 11:00 am Sunday, October 3, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Despite having to be moved from the Natchez bluff because of rainy weather Saturday morning, the Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness Walk was well-attended at the Natchez High School gym.

As people lined up to make three laps around the gym, the banner leading the front of the line caught up with the people at the tail end of the line as walkers circled the entire gym floor.

Public officials appeared as keynote speakers, including Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington.

With their $10 registration, the walkers helped Monica’s Hope, a non-profit organization founded by seven-year breast cancer survivor Monica Smith, pay for travel expenses for those diagnosed with cancer and who need help getting to and from treatment centers.

