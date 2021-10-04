April 20, 1930 – Oct. 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Frank Spillman, 91, of Fayette, who died Friday, Oct. 01, 2021, in Fayette will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 07, 2021 at Natchez National Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 07, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Spillman was born April 20, 1930, in Amite County, MS the son of Robert Spillman and Mattie Sterling Spillman.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman at Natchez Hunting Club and Blue Hill Hunting Club.

Mr. Spillman was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mattie Spillman; and one grandson, William Todd Guido.

Survivors include his wife, Syble Spillman; children, Deborah Raye Dodson, Frankie Gail Cothren, Marty James Spillman, Pherbia Mynatt, and Alicia Strittman; grandchildren, Gracie, Phillip, Kevin, Kaitlyn, Anna Kolby, Weston, Mattie, and Camren, six great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; three sisters, Mildred, Francis and Johnnie Ruth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.