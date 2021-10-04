McDonald’s, Vidalia Police Department to host ‘Coffee with a Cop Day’ Wednesday

VIDALIA, La. — McDonald’s and the Vidalia Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Vidalia Police Department will continue to build community relationships.

Representatives from the Police Department will be greeting McDonald’s customers from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the McDonald’s Restaurant at 1600 Carter St.

Vidalia, LA 71373.

“While Coffee with a Cop may look a little different again this year due to the pandemic, I’m proud to continue supporting stronger relationships between police officers and our community,” said local McDonald’s Owner and Operator Melanie Roach. “I’m happy that we can continue to do that this year while still prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and employees.”