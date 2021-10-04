‘We’re just going to have a good time,’ Natchez police celebrating National Night Out Tuesday

NATCHEZ — National Night Out with area law enforcement will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 5, on the Natchez bluff.

National Night Out is a community event which aims to help law enforcement officers build relationships with the members of the community in which they have sworn to serve and protect.

Tuesday’s event will last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Broadway Street and includes free fellowship, food and live music courtesy of Jackson’s well-known gospel, R&B and blues artist, Vick Allen, among other performers.

“Please bring your lawn chairs. We will a free concert and free food and drinks while they last,” Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “We’re just going to have a good time.”