Dec. 7, 1927 – Oct. 2, 2021

Anna Mae Freeman went home to be with her Lord on October 2, 2021. She was born on December 7, 1927 to Willie and Julie Maier of Natchez. A lifelong resident of Natchez, Anna Mae grew up and worked as a flower designer at Fred’s Florist & several other local flower shops for over 70 years. Anna Mae adored flowers and always added that special touch to anything she created. Anna Mae also loved the birds at her home and enjoyed reading about the different types.

The biggest loves of her life were her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren. She cherished her faithful companion Zoozoo, her cat.

Anna Mae was a lifelong member and a regular communicant of St. Mary’s Basilica in

Natchez.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hugh Freeman Sr., of 58 years; her brothers Willie Maier, Jr., Patrick Maier. and John Maier all of Natchez.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Winky Freeman, and his wife Debbie of Vicksburg, Ronny Freeman and his wife Paula of Madison, Sandra Dunn and husband Terry of Natchez; her brothers, Fred Maier and wife Mary Ruth, Walter Maier; and her sister Margaret Farmer all of Natchez; her precious grandchildren; Annabeth Wyatt and husband Matt of Tupelo, Lana Claire Morgan and husband Rob of Vicksburg, Carla Ann Dunn of Natchez, Cami Crain and her husband Stephen of Vidalia; Step grandchildren, Mark Barber of Ridgeland, Gwin Ross and husband Josh of Oklahoma; her beloved great-grandchildren, Mary Liddell Wyatt of Tupelo, Mary Beckett Morgan and Trace Morgan of Vicksburg, Brantley Crain and Lucas Crain of Vidalia; step great grandchildren, Gil Barber, Christian Barber, Evan Barber, Drew Barber, all of Ridgeland. She has many nieces and nephews; a special friend, Pauline Parker and of course her cat, Zoozoo.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Crain, Ricky Maier, Toby Maier, Matt Wyatt, Rob Morgan, Terry Dunn. Honorary Pallbearers will be her great grandsons, Brantley Crain, Lucas Crain, Trace

Morgan, step great grandsons, Gil Barber, Christian Barber, Evan Barber, and Drew Barber.

All services will be held at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez on October 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. in Laird Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.