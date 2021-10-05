Courthouse Records: Sept. 15, 2021

Adams County

Sept. 3-0

Civil suits:

Estate of Ray Herman Skates.

Guardianship of Clara Caldwell.

Estate of Leonard John Lees Jr.

Estate of Katie M. Woods.

Estate of Martin L. Hammett Jr.

Divorces:

Sharon Kim Witten v. Carey Jason Witten.

April Dillon Blaney v. Charles Hollis Blaney.

Marriage license applications:

Braxton Harrison Fondren, 31, Natchez to Courtney Leigh Geoghegan (Morris), 37, Natchez.

Wade Crewger Simpson, 25, Roxie to Hannah Elizabeth Jackson, 27, Roxie.

William Cliffton Rushing, 39, Fruitdale, Ala. to Latasha Shantice Clay, 39, Fruitdale, Ala.

William Andrew Hammond, 30, Atlanta, Ga. to Margaret Ruth Hinton, 33, Atlanta, Ga.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 2-8

Andre J. Perrin to Dennis L. Gill and Merry A. Gill, land beginning at the Northwest corner of Union and Orleans Streets.

Dennis L. Gill and Merry A. Gill to Daniel L. Bland and Roane F. Bland, lot 159 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Michael Hayden Moffett and Hannah Elise Moffett to Francheska C. Fells, lot 21 Etania Subdivision.

Daniel Zabihi to GG Investments, LLC, land on the northerly side of Franklin Street, between Pearl and Commerce Streets.

Sherry E. Bartlett to Craig L. Comstock and Melody Comstock, lot 10, being a 1.25 acre portion of the division of the Meadows.

Cedar Creek Development, Inc. to Great River Utility Operating Company, LLC, land commencing at a ½” iron found marking the northernmost point of lot 18 Cedar Creek Subdivision, First Development.

William Rollins Foreman, Michael Foreman and Patricia Foreman to Eric Warren and Kimberly Probst Warren, lot 4 East Meadow Subdivision, portion of lot 2 Springfield Plantation.

Kimberly Probst, now known as Kimberly Probst Warren, Debra Probst and Matthew Probst to Eric Warren and Kimberly Probst Warren, lot 3 East Meadow Subdivision, portion of lot 2 Springfield Plantation.

Adam C. Elliott to Linda Gibson, a portion of lots 125 and 126 Woodland Park Addition.

Adolphus Mitchell to Arthur Hurts Jr. and Denise Hurts, land beginning at the centerline intersection of Westview Drive and Southview Drive.

Mortgages:

Sept. 2-8

Dennis L. Gill and Merry A. Gill to Fidelity Bank, land beginning at the Northwest corner of Union and Orleans Streets.

Francheska C. Fells to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 21 Etania Subdivision.

Melody Comstock and Craig L. Comstock to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 10, being a 1.25 acre portion of the division of the Meadows.

Kimberly Probst Warren and Eric Warren to United Mississippi Bank, Vidalia Branch, lots 3 and 4 East Meadow Subdivision, portion of lot 2 Springfield Plantation.

Tywanna F. Barnes and Kevin Barnes to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 28 Highland Oaks Subdivision.

Javontrics Murphy to Flanagan State Bank, lot 43 Hammett’s Circle Subdivision, Second Addition.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 9

Civil cases:

Ayleen Tillery v. Austin & Destiny Scott.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tia Fells.

Carol Chavis v. Charles Wedgeworth.

James Swayze v. Michael C. Bradley.

Concordia Parish

Sept. 3-9

Civil suits:

In Re: Savior Lambert.

In Re: Austin Geoghegan.

In Re: Shane Geoghegan.

In Re: Tonya Harp.

In Re: Melinda L. Tarver.

Succession of William Anthony McDonough Sr.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Elisha Hilliard A/K/A Elisha Ann Hilliard.

Chelsea Baswell v. Charles M. Folds Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Charles M. Folds Jr.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Landon Kole Alexander, 22, Ferriday to Chaney Virginia Weeks, 22, Ferriday.

Joseph Harley Hart, 34, Brookhaven, Miss. to Kaylie Deanne LeBlanc, 29, Brookhaven, Miss.

Christopher Caleb Goad, 31, Clayton to Tracy Nocole Linder, 41, Clayton.

Danny O’Keith James, 72, Baton Rouge, La. to Gina Ann Greenleaf, 68, Natchez, Miss.

John Alvin Little, 35, Jonesville, La. to Ambe Nicole Holomon, 29, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Randy Jay Maxwell to Melissa Diane Verucchi, lot 9, Block No. 129 Carters Plantation.

Wynn Properties of Louisiana, LLC to Margaret Jordan Porter, lot 51 Taconey Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Melissa Diane Verucchi to United Mississippi Bank, lot 9, Block No. 129 Carters Plantation.

Margaret Jordan Porter to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 51 Taconey Subdivision.

Kimberly Ceasor Simpson to Wells Fargo Bank, lot 13 Panola Plantation North Park.