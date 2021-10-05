Courthouse Records: Sept. 22, 2021

Adams County

Sept. 10-16

Civil suits:

Estate of Leola Winston.

Estate of Herman Rufus Bernard.

Estate of James Matthews III.

Charles E. Boxley v. Joyce R. Lewis.

Briar Investments, Inc. v. Keesler Federal Credit Union et al.

Divorces:

Leigh Ann McIlwain and Donnie E. McIlwain. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Viola Smith Jackson and Larry Jackson. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Lauren Jones Allbright and Walter E. Allbright III. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

John Austin Robbins, 26, Natchez to Charley Rene’ Roses, 26, Natchez.

Jerrod Tremaine Bassett, 39, Natchez to Kishara Tone’l Wiley, 35, Natchez.

Randy Latrial Foster, 37, Natchez to Jerirca Adeza Jackson, 30, Natchez.

Hilray Jackson Burge, 48, Natchez to Melania Ene, 44, Constanta, Romania.

Aaron Timothy Tisdale, 36, Jonesville, La. to Amanda Grace McHale, 32, Jonesville, La.

Larry Donnell Johnson Sr., 57, Natchez to Sharron Jean Ridley, 57, Natchez.

Jacob Brandon Brister, 39, Gonzales, La. to Amanda Gayle Brewer, 34, Geismar, La.

Jason Michael Braud, 35, Denham Springs, La. to Katie Ann McDaniel, 35, Denham Springs, La.

Jordan Michael Falgout, 35, Natchez to Catherine Cameron Willard, 28, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 9-15

Joe H. McGehee to Elizabeth Williams Nicholson and Susan Beardsen, lot 22 Glenwood Subdivision.

Joel Edward Dupre and Dana Cole Dupre to William Douglas Merritt and Theresa Marie Merritt, land from the point where the southeasterly right-of-way line of Pine Street intersects with the southwesterly right-of-way line of Main Street.

Patrick Neil Mallory to Russell Marks, lot 36 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Greenback Farm, LLC to Colin B. Dollar and Magen R. Dollar, Tract “C” 5.01 Acres, Portion of lot 11 of the Division of Duck Pond Plantation.

PAH Properties, LLC to Dana Cole Dupre, land being on the east side of Commerce Street.

Donita Martin (now Lowery) to Susan B. Bible, lot 63 Montebello Subdivision.

Brandon Cole Brown to Aylin Rivera Solis and Adrian Ramos Diaz, lot 26 Montebello Gardens (Third Development).

CNW Properties, Inc. to Stubbs NK Contractors, LLC, land beginning at a point on the westerly side or line of Fourth Street.

Mortgages:

Sept. 9-15

William Douglas Merritt and Theresa Marie Merritt to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC land from the point where the southeasterly right-of-way line of Pine Street intersects with the southwesterly right-of-way line of Main Street.

Dunbar Peale and Mildred Hunter Edmonds Paolini to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 52 Etania Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 16

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

Sept. 10-16

Civil suits:

Succession of Floyd Lavon Davis.

In Re: Jessie Banks III.

In Re: Alyssa Elizabeth Judy Walters.

Succession of Robert Earl Jones Sr.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Jimmy Watts.

Johnnise Milligan v. Jessica Denise Griggs.

Johnnise Milligan v. Safeway Insurance of Louisiana.

Divorces:

Samuel Johnson III v. Deborah Johnson.

James Campbell v. Charla Nicole Dixon Campbell.

Marriage license applications:

Reece Franklin Tyler, 36, Ferriday to Mary Ann Mize, 37, Natchez, Miss.

Anthony Eric Cogdell Jr., 22, Clayton to Kaychell Maelina Mayberry, 21, Clayton.

Gregory Wayne Stampley, 51, Vidalia to Willa Theresa Stampley, 44, Vidalia.

Juan Antonio Moreno, 54, Ferriday to Sharon Renee Wright, 43, Ferriday.

William Christopher Woodruff, 35, Ridgecrest to Shirley Elsie McCray, 35, Ridgecrest.

Jose Guadalupe Vazquez, 19, Ferriday to Madison Leah Skipper, 19, Clayton.

Deed transactions:

Toxie Vernon Burnette to Linda Grace Leach, lot 85 Taconey Subdivision.

Carolyn Kelly to Blakelynn Colclasure, lots 12 and 13 Black River Lake Lots.

Randy L. Ainsworth to Lauren D. Boughton, lot 6, Block No. 130 Carter’s Plantation.

Bertha McCraney Hollins to Josephine Washington, lot 11 Tensas Park Subdivision.

Michelle Mitchell to Dracarl Juray Walker, lot 3, Block No. 2 Huntington Woods Subdivision.

Feliciana Welders, inc. to Jewel H. King, lot 29 Horseshoe Plantation Subdivision A.

Patsy Kelly Micheau to Wilber D. Lipsey, lot 14 Black River Lake Lots.

Hulon Dorwin Estis II to CL Lewis Properties, LLC, lot 86 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Tucson Real Estates, LLC to Marling Properties, LLC, lots 4 and 5, Block No. 92 Magoun Addition.

Michael E. Thompson to Donald R. Willard, lot 4, a 1.01 acre tract, Southwind Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Dickie Raymond Nugent III to Loandepot.com, lot 61, Block No. 1 of the Town of Ridgecrest.

Caleb Storm Bass to CLB The Community Bank, lots 12 and 13 Black River Lake Lots.

Lauren D. Boughton to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 6, Block No. 130 Carter’s Plantation.

Dracarl Juray Walker to Mortgage Financial Services, Inc., lot 3, Block No. 2 Huntington Woods Subdivision.

Anthony Todd Welch to Delta Bank, lot 98 Third Lola Annland Subdivision.

Jewel H. King to GMFS, LLC, lot 29 Horseshoe Plantation Subdivision A.

CL Lewis Properties, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lot 86 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Marling Properties, LLC to Delta Bank, lots 4 and 5, Block No. 92 Magoun Addition.

Donald R. Willard to Delta Bank, lot 4, a 1.01 acre tract, Southwind Subdivision.

Jeremiah Rios to Copiah Bank, Block No. 59 of the Town of Vidalia.