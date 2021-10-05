Identity theft, bank fraud suspect sought

VIDALIA — Area law enforcement are searching for a woman caught on security cameras who they suspect is involved with multiple incidences of identity theft and bank fraud in Vidalia and Natchez.

The amount stolen as of Oct. 1 was more than $12,000, according to a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO is working with the Vidalia Police Department and Natchez Police Department to investigate the theft.

Prior to Oct. 1, numerous vehicles were reportedly burglarized in Vidalia and Natchez, during which several victims’ personal information had been stolen along with check books and banking information.

Investigators believe the people responsible used this information to forge checks and visit multiple area banks using stolen identification cards to obtain the funds.

A woman, described as a white female between 25 and 35 years old with a medium build, brown hair and a tattoo on her right bicep, was observed on bank security cameras driving a white colored 2018 to 2020 model Toyota Camry with switched Louisiana license plates.

The same woman and vehicle were reportedly seen in security footage at a Regions Bank in New Orleans several days after the incident.

If anyone has information relative to this case, or can the identify those involved, should contact the Detective Stephen Lipscomb at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231, Detective Jimmy Watts at the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254 or Detective Hanna Willis at the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.