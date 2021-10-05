Local runners compete in Cathedral Invitational

NATCHEZ — Cathedral, Adams County Christian School and Natchez were represented by runners in the Cathedral Invitational held at Duncan Park Golf Course.

Cathedral’s Adeline Burgett set fire to the course as she ran a 16:46.51 in the two mile junior varsity girls race. She said she liked the course because it was a fun course. The path wound its way up and around fairways, greens and tee boxes. In the final stretch, Burgett caught two runners to place 10th.

“I didn’t know if I was going to beat them or not, but I gave it my all,” Burgett said. “On a long straight stretch like that it is easier to catch up and pass someone.”

After the race, she was chatting with her older brother Barrett Burgett, who came in fourth in the varsity boys race. He clocked an 18:53 in the 5K. Cathedral’s boys varsity team came in second place as Jackson Prep took first.

Adeline is one of a few Green Wave runners who competed in the girls race.

Adams County Christian School had a similar challenge when Rebecca Ratcliff stepped to the starting line. She is one of a few AC runners who ran in the race.

She said she had been so busy the past few weeks she hadn’t had time to train for the meet. She was not thrilled with her time, but finished the race at 27:34 for a 5K. It was her last time running the course as a senior.

“It’s sad knowing I won’t get to do this anymore,” Ratcliff said. “I’m the last old teammate from 7th grade when we used to have a big group. It’s hard to train by yourself but knowing you have a goal in your mind you want to beat makes it easier.”

She said she felt a little bit of pressure running in her hometown. When people who know her are cheering her on, it helps motivate. Her goal is to not let down the people cheering her on, she said.

In the varsity boys race, Natchez’s Jadarrius Nelson had to overcome some nerves at the beginning. He would place in 26th with a time of 21:40, the best time by a Bulldog in the meet.

“It was stressful at the beginning but as I continued running my nerves were no longer a problem,” Nelson said. “I was fighting by taking people down and gradually passing people. It was great to run out here with my friends again.”