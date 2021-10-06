Dec. 28, 1940 – Oct. 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Annette Galloway, 80, of Lake St. John, who died Monday, Oct. 04, 2021 in Ferriday will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 08, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Galloway was born Dec. 28, 1940 in Natchez, MS the daughter of Will Drew Ball and Edith Terret McClain Ball.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Janette Hester.

Survivors include her husband, Murphy Galloway of Lake St. John, LA; daughter, Pamelia Taylor of Diamondhead, MS; son, Douglas Galloway, Jr. and wife Donna of Long Beach, MS; daughter, Julie Wright and husband James of Odessa, FL; 5 grandsons; and 2 granddaughters.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.