Dec. 7, 1982 – Oct. 3, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Justin Ray Thornton, 38, of Natchez, who died peacefully with his family on Sunday, Oct. 03, 2021 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 07, 2021 at Washington Baptist Church with Bro. Carl Smith and Bro. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at the Taylor Family Cemetery on North Palestine Road under the direction of Laird Funeral Home with a graveside service to be led by his nephew Marcus Archer.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the Church.

Justin was born Dec. 07, 1982 in Natchez, MS the son of Ivy Ray and Deborah Thornton.

While growing up Justin played baseball for Natchez Dixie Youth Baseball for many years. One of Justin’s highlights from playing, was when he was a 10-year-old All-star playing in a Dixie Youth tournament he hit a homerun to win the game.

Justin graduated from Adams County Christian School in 2001. While attending ACCS he played football, was a member of the track team, and played basketball. Justin was also selected to the Hall of Fame at ACCS. He attended Copiah Junior College from 2001-2003. While attending Co-Lin Justin played football for the Wolves.

Justin loved to work on computers and was often called a guru when it came to the work, he could do on one.

Justin followed his dream to become an MMS fighter, promoter and owned an MMA gym.

Justin knew the Lord as his Savior and made a profession of faith when he was younger.

Justin is survived by his parents, Ivy Ray and Deborah Thornton; and his sisters, Belinda Brashier, Angie and Rick Miley of Natchez, Tana and Marc Archer of Vidalia, Gayla and Eric Jackson of St. Amant, LA; and his brother, Mark Thornton of Pineville, LA. Also, many nieces, nephews, a host of family and many, many friends.

Pallbearers will be nephews, Marcus Archer, Beau Brashier, Taylor Davis, and Preston William; Sammy Atkins, Wes Carnegie, Lance Cole and James Kelly Spears.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marc Archer, Eric Jackson, Spanky Felter, Jay Britt and Jarrod Hewitt.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.