NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Jacqueline Marie Johnson, 72, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 from 3 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Jacqueline was born March 7, 1949, the daughter of Laura Mazique Williams and Jack Johnson. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans and attended Alcorn State University. Jacqueline was previously employed with Holy Family Catholic School as a pre-school educator and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. In her leisure, she enjoyed bowling, cooking and spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Willie and Mamie Mazique; sister, Veronica Carter; brothers, Paul Johnson, Malcolm Williams and Damone Johnson, Sr. and Goddaughter Carmen Sanders.

Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Robert Johnson; brothers, John Williams of New Orleans and Glenn Johnson of Natchez; sisters, Vanessa Leige of New Orleans and Gail Johnson-McIntyre of Spring Valley Lake, CA; goddaughters, Bridget Woodson, J’Mya McCullen and a host of family and friends.

