Photo Gallery: Natchez police, surrounding law enforcement agencies celebrate Nional Night Out

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department and Surrounding agencies celebrated National Night Out Tuesday night on the Natchez bluff.

The nationally recognized holiday serves as a means of connecting law enforcement and neighborhood watch programs with people in the communities they serve.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office also celebrated with a motorcade to county community centers on Tuesday.

At least a hundred people celebrated with their law enforcement officers with and enjoyed food and live music courtesy of Jackson’s well-known gospel, R&B and blues artist, Vick Allen.

“We were very pleased with the crowd,” Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said after Tuesday’s event. “We had a good time and thank the community for coming out to support us. We want next year to be bigger and better.”

Daughtry said he is also grateful to the sponsors of Tuesday’s festivities who made it possible, including the Coca Cola and Pepsi companies, Hicks Chicks, Delta Bank and attorney Thomas B. Wahlder.

Daughtry said he was especially pleased with the youth participation in Tuesday’s event. Natchez High School’s band, cheerleaders and dancers put on a show for attendees and some officers, including Daughtry, danced with them.

“I wanted to dance with the kids because I want them to feel like they’re able to come to us and not feel scared to talk to us,” Daughtry said. “I also want people to know that we’re going to have more events like this because we want to continue to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.”