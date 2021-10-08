Dragons get quick start in win over Vikings

MANGHAM — The Dragons jumped out quickly to an early lead and never looked back as they beat the Vidalia Vikings 42-14 on Friday.

“We gave up a pickoff return and a punt return for a touchdown and just like that, we were down 14-0 in the opening minutes,” said head coach Mike Norris.

The Vikings’ defense only held Mangham to another touchdown in the first half and scored on a rush by Trey Hill. In the second half, Sema’J Hayes connected on a pass with Christ Brooks for a touchdown. The Vikings gave up 20 points in the second half.

Norris said his team played well in the second and third quarters, but the first and fourth needed some work. Vidalia is a young team and trying to figure out how to not get in its own way, he said.

“We shot ourselves in the foot and we have to learn how to not do that,” Norris said. “We are young and still learning and will move on to Rayville next week.”