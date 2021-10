NATCHEZ — The Postal Shoppe owner Carol Smith stood by Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson as she cut the ribbon ceremonially opening up shop. Her store will offer a variety of services for postal, shipping and gift needs. The store is located at 347 D’Evereaux Drive and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.