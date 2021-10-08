WCCA routs Franklin Academy to stay undefeated in District 3-1A

WINNSBORO, La. — The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams moved one step closer to another district championship as they defeated the Franklin Academy Cougars 38-6 Friday night to stay undefeated in MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A.

Senior quarterback Andrew Sessions accounted for three touchdowns — two through the air and one on the ground — while junior wide receiver Ryan Fisher had a pair of long touchdown runs.

WCCA jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter on a 37-yard touchdown run by Fisher with 8:07 to go, a nine-yard scoring run by Sessions at the 4:25 mark, and a 65-yard TD pass from Sessions to Nathan Mudd with 1:24 remaining. That was Mudd’s only reception of the game.

The Rams put the game completely out of reach with a 20-point second quarter. Sessions threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Delvin Jackson, his only catch of the game, with 8:17 left, Caleb Harvey recovered a fumble and ran it back 54 yards for a TD with 4:04 to go, and Fisher scored on a 45-yard run with 1:36 remaining until halftime.

Franklin Academy (4-3, 1-2) scored its only points on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Samuel Carrington to Addison Spradling with 5:01 left in the third quarter. The two-point conversion run came up short.

Sessions completed four of seven passes for 125 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions to go with four carries for 17 yards and one touchdown. Fisher finished with 104 yards and two TDs on just four carries. Roderick Bailey had three carries for 19 yards.

Defensively, Grant Murray had a team-leading eight tackles while Mudd had seven tackles and one sack. Harvey had three tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Jackson had one interception.

WCCA (7-1, 3-0) will travel to Coushatta, La. to take on Riverdale Academy with the district title on the line Friday at 7 p.m.