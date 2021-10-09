Get out and shop during Junkin on the River

VIDALIA — tents, a food truck and cars filled the parking lot in front of Bless This Mess Vintage Market in Vidalia Saturday afternoon. Local antique stores banded together for a weekend of Junkin on the River. Residents and guests in the Miss-Lou are invited to come shop during Junkin on the River.

Participating locations are:

–Bless This Mess Vintage Market, 1611 Carter St., Vidalia.

–84 Vintage Market, 4010 Carter St., Vidalia.

–Annie Mae’s, 642 A U.S. 61 North, Natchez.

–Attic Treasures, 637 A U.S. 61 North, Natchez.

–Booth 11 Mini Flea Market, 642 U.S. 61 N, Natchez.

–Consign and Design, 121 N. Commerce St., Natchez.

–Eccentricities, 707 Main St., Natchez.

–EJ Flea Market, 622 U.S. 61 North, Natchez.

–Franklin Street Relics, 512 Franklin St., Natchez.

–Honey & Pearl, 614 Franklin St., Natchez.

–Lower Lodge, 712 Franklin St., Natchez.

–New 2 You, 637 U.S. 61 North, Natchez.

–Ole Man River, 708 Franklin

–Riva Chic, 352 John R. Junkin Drive, Suite 118, Natchez.

–Rusty Bucket, 5005 U.S. 84 W, Natchez.

Hours of the event correspond with each business’s typical store hours.