Update: Richard “Bill” Mazique Jr. found safe

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff captain Frank Smith reported to The Natchez Democrat that Richard “Bill” Mazique Jr. has been located and is back home safe. Adams County Sheriff’s office issued a missing person alert for him Sunday afternoon.

According to the alert, he was last seen on October 8 traveling to Amite County for a cattle show. He was last seen driving a white 2000 GMC Sierra. The truck is a 2-door, has an extended bed and was pulling a red bumper pull stock trailer.