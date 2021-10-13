Crime Reports: Oct. 13, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Brentwood Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.

Theft on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Property damage on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Cemetery Road.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Franklin Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Malicious mischief on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on South Circle Drive.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Teremy Darshun Clark, 25, 3428 Corban Road, Fayette, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Dalarrian Darnell Hardin, 20, 144 North Shields Lane Apt. No. H-2, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held on $15,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Emmiline Grace Harrison, 35, 41085 Galvez Gardens, Prairieville, La., on charge of false information or identification. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Kaiser Mobil Mart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Natchez Powersports.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbing the peace on Village Square Boulevard.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Missing person on Greenwood Subdivision.

Traffic stop on Natchez Trace.

Aggravated assault o Frederick Road.

Disturbance on Brooklyn Drive.

Suspicious activity on Morgantown Road.

Animal cruelty on Pinemount Road.

Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.

Burglary on Reed Street.

Safety check on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Woodhaven Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Roux 61.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Natchez Toyota.

Domestic disturbance on Barth Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop at Cathedral School.

Traffic stop on Espero Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Wildlife Way.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Atkins Lumber Company.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Bryan Road.

Stolen vehicle on North Palestine Road.

Reckless driving on Robinson Lane.

Intelligence report on Mimosa Drive.

Theft on Fieldview Drive.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Domestic disturbance on Montgomery Road.

Intelligence report on Benjamin Road.

Traffic stop at The Port Entrance.

Traffic stop at The Port Boat Ramp.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Brittany Camary, 28, 225 Hammett Addition Circle, Ferriday, on charges of unauthorized use of moveable, theft.

Joyceln Hooker, 49, 925 N Union Street, Natchez, on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Clark Drive

Loose Horses on Camelot

Reports — Sunday

Reckless driving on US84

Miscellaneous call on Cypress Lane

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 900

Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Lynn Haven Drive

Auto accident on US84

Fire on Poole Road

Disturbance on Weaver Street

Unwanted person on US84

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Maple Bend Circle

Medical call on Apple Street

Reports — Saturday

Fire on Bayou Drive

Disturbance on Smith Lane

Medical call on Louisiana 84

Medical call Firmin Drive

Medical call on Campbell Drive

Unwanted person on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Franklin Street

Medical call on Peach Street

Theft call on Hammett Addition Circle

Miscellaneous call on Virginia Avenue

Loud music on Crestview Drive

Fire on Louisiana 569

Unwanted person on Ferriday Drive

Miscellaneous call on Cross Street

Welfare check on Louisiana 84

Disturbance on Herbert Crouch Road

Disturbance on Grape Street

Welfare check on Ferriday Drive

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Olive Street

Disturbance on Ferguson Road

Medical call on Poole Road

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road

Reports — Friday

Auto accident on Louisiana 15

Juvenile problem on Robert Lewis Drive

Welfare check on Moose Lodge Road

Suspicious person on N Oak Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 65

Fire on Louisiana 3196

Medical call on MLK Boulevard

Medical call on Virginia Avenue

Auto accident on Louisiana 15

Auto Accident on Louisiana 425

Welfare check on Merle Drive

Unwanted person on 10th Street

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Fire on Louisiana 569

Auto theft on Louisiana 65