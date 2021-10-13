April 15, 1970 – Oct. 7, 2021

N ATCHEZ – Funeral services for Erica LaShawne Ealey, 51, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in Jackson, will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at New

Beginnings Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will be on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Delta Memorial Gardens, 500 Cleveland Street in Greenville, MS under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday from 12 p.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing at the visitation and the funeral service.

Erica was born April 15, 1970, the daughter of Allena Ealey Foules and J. C. Johnson, Jr. She was a graduate of Alcorn State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree

in Elementary Education. Erica was employed with Wilkinson County School district as a teacher. Miss Ealey was a member of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed drawing and singing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, George and Dinah Ealey; paternal grandmother, Lenora N. Johnson; uncles, Kenneth M. Ealey and Melvin Ealey and aunt, Edna Morton.

Erica leaves to cherish her memories: four brothers, Kenneth C. Ealey, Anthony Brown, Jabari C. Johnson and Marqus Durham; six uncles, Edward Ealey, Carl Ealey, Alvin Ealey, Chester Johnson, Parker Johnson, Claiborne Johnson; three aunts, Debbie Ealey Sullivan, Emma L. Johnson, Mary Butler; niece, Mikayla Lesure; nephew, James Gooden; other relatives and friends.

