Aug. 23, 1962 – Oct. 11, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for Greg Smith, 59, of Natchez, who died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Natchez will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Hugh Sanders officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Smith was born Aug. 23, 1962 in New Orleans, LA, the son of Larry Shelby Smith and Janice Ann Roberts Smith.

He was baptized at Cranfield Baptist Church July 27, 1975.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father, Larry Shelby Smith; and his grandparents, Sidney Alex Smith and Ruby Lee Pritchard Smith; and J. C. Roberts and Helen Crowe Roberts.

Survivors include his mother, Janice Smith of Natchez; daughter, Carly Smith Knoll and husband Phillip Knoll of Brookhaven, MS; brothers, David Smith, Wayne Smith and wife Sandra Smith; sister, Lisa Daye and husband Brad Daye; and grandchildren, Jacob Knoll, Grace Knoll, Phillip Knoll, III, Rose Knoll, and Hunter Knoll.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Smith, Patrick Robertson, William Phipps, Brad Daye, Robbie Dollar, and Charlie Campbell.

Honorary pallbearer will be Phillip Knoll, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

