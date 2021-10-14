ACCS hosts Park Place for senior night

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Rebels step out of district play this Friday night when they play host to the Park Place Christian Academy Crusaders for Senior Night at Bobby Marks Stadium.

Kickoff between MAIS Class 5A Park Place Christian (3-5) and ACCS (6-2) is slated for 7 p.m. The Crusaders are coming off a 42-0 loss at Lamar School in a District 2-5A match-up last week. The Rebels are coming off a dramatic 19-18 comeback win at Tri-County Academy to claim first place in District 3-4A.

ACCS assistant coach Seth Swilley said that the Rebels cannot afford a letdown against a Crusaders team that he said is better than their record indicates.

“It’s tough to have a 16-, 17-year-old kid take them as seriously as they should. They are dangerous. You have to play with intensity. You can’t let a team like that hang around because that’s a problem,” Swilley said.

As for how practice has gone so far this week, Swilley said, “It’s been good. We had a real battle (last) Friday. We’ve been spending a lot of time rehabbing. They’ve been really high energy this week. We’ve had some really nice practices. When you come off a win like that, you tend to become complacent. You tend to have a letdown.”

Swilley said the Rebels have been working on several things this week in preparing for Park Place Christian, but nothing specific that stands out.

“We have a pretty well-scripted practice every week. Coach (David) King does an awesome job every week. Keeping things clean on offense. We did have a turnover last week. Special teams got a lot of work. We would like to throw the ball a lot. Not having a letdown from the previous game. Keeping them motivated.”

Swilley added that he expects the players to be focused and ready to play when kickoff arrives Friday.

“We have a strong group of seniors that keeps the team engaged. They needed that big win. We’ve taken a couple of tough losses, which is something we’re not used to. I think we’ll be come out kicking on all cylinders, honestly,” Swilley said.

The Crusaders run a spread offense and will use some different formations to try to take away what the Rebels’ offense does — which may be easier said than done considering they like to run and pass the ball.

“They have a good quarterback. They have a couple of good athletes who like to get out to the edge. Defensively, teams try to prepare for what we do offensively. Whichever way they go, we’ll do the other,” Swilley said.

As for what will it take for ACCS come out victorious Friday night, Swilley said, “We have to play up to our potential. Can’t turn the ball over. Can’t have any dumb penalties. Make big plays when it counts. Show up and play football the way we’re capable of.”