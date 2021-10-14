Gallery: Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
Published 9:43 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021
FERRIDAY — Teams from the Miss-Lou competed in the Concordia Chamber of Commerce golf tournament Thursday Afternoon at Panola Woods Country Club. The three-man scramble had a shotgun start and played two rounds of the 9-hole course for 18 holes in total.
The tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce and was their only major one this year because their gala was canceled.
Final Chamber of Commerce Tournament results
Championship Flight:
1. United Mississippi Bank
2. Jordan Farmer State Farm
3. Brent Smith American National
First Flight:
1. Concordia Farm Bureau
2. Lipsey Law Firm
3. Farm Bureau Graham Roberts