Gallery: Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

FERRIDAY — Teams from the Miss-Lou competed in the Concordia Chamber of Commerce golf tournament Thursday Afternoon at Panola Woods Country Club. The three-man scramble had a shotgun start and played two rounds of the 9-hole course for 18 holes in total.

The tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce and was their only major one this year because their gala was canceled.

Final Chamber of Commerce Tournament results

Championship Flight:

1. United Mississippi Bank

2. Jordan Farmer State Farm

3. Brent Smith American National

First Flight:

1. Concordia Farm Bureau

2. Lipsey Law Firm

3. Farm Bureau Graham Roberts