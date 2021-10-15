Balloonists hopeful for Friday afternoon flight

Published 1:23 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Staff Reports

Hot air balloons stay close to the ground Friday morning during the opening event of the Natchez Balloon Festival. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

Fog and low-lying clouds kept hot-air balloons close to the ground Friday morning during the first event of the 36th annual Natchez Balloon Festival.

Balloon pilots are scheduled to meet up at Magnolia Bluff’s Hotel for flight briefings Friday afternoon at 3:30, Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m., where they will determine where to fly or not fly depending on weather conditions.

Balloonist had hoped to take off from the new Azalea Gardens subdivision on US 61 South, across from the Roux 61 restaurant. While winds conditions were favorable for flying, a thick layer of fog and low-lying clouds kept the balloons grounded — but it didn’t keep balloonists and those who came to watch the spectacle from having fun.

At least 100 people followed hot air balloon pilots to their anticipated launch site, but instead of flying, balloon festival fans were given an up-close show complete with tethered rides, balloon cards and photo opportunities.

 

More News

Crime reports: Oct. 15, 2021

Day of Giving benefits local senior citizens

Week 9: Live high school football scores

No flights, but a lot of fun for Friday morning event at Natchez Balloon Festival

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think Natchez residents who fly would support commercial air flights out of the Natchez Airport?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...